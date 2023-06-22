Constable, SI candidates certificates verification completed in Kothagudem

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board allowed the candidates to correct the mistakes made while applying for the jobs, Kothagudem SP said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board allowed the candidates to correct the mistakes made while applying for the jobs, Kothagudem SP said

Kothagudem: The process of certificates verification of constable, SI candidates completed and 610 candidates were absent, informed SP Dr.Vineeth G.

In a statement here on Thursday he said out of 4000 candidates selected for the posts of SI and constable from the district, 3390 candidates attended certificates verification process conducted from June 14 to 22.

45 candidates who did not submit the documents properly were disqualified. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board allowed the candidates to correct the mistakes made while applying for the jobs, the SP said.

Dr. Vineeth appreciated the officers and staff for completing the entire process online as per TSLPRB rules and regulations without any inconvenience to the candidates.