TSLPRB’s good news for pregnant women candidates of police jobs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:48 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday said it would allow women candidates who are pregnant or recently delivered to appear for the Final Written Examination, for recruitment to various police jobs, as a one-time opportunity.

However, such candidates have to submit a written undertaking stating that they would participate in the physical efficiency test within one month from the date of publication of the result of the Final Written Examination, if they qualify the same. They must also submit required bonafide medical certificates. The move comes as per the directions of the High Court.

“All the relevant eligible candidates who are pregnant/recently delivered and not attended the PMT/PET are advised to submit representations along with an undertaking and medical certificate of gestation period (for candidates who are pregnant) or certificate of giving birth to a child (for candidates of postpartum) from the hospitals concerned. This is applicable only to the candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Written Test(s) and submitted Part-II applications online,” the TSLPRB said in a press release.

Such candidates should submit representations along with an undertaking in the inward section of the office of the Director General of Police, Telangana State, Hyderabad on or before January 31.

All candidates who have approached the High Court earlier and got orders individually and submitted representations in the Board’s office should also submit fresh representations along with the written undertaking and medical certificate/s before the deadline.

Candidates who do not submit representations along with an undertaking by January 31 would be presumed to be not interested in availing of the opportunity and they would not be allowed the aforementioned relief, the Board added.