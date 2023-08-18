TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas criticizes Etela

File Photo: Errolla Srinivas, Chairman, Telangana State SC&ST Commission

Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), Errolla Srinivas on Friday criticized BJP leader, Etela Rajender for instigating contract ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) into launching agitations and trying to gain political mileage out of it.

“Etela Rajender has conveniently forgotten that Telangana provides the highest remuneration for ANMs in the country. The condition of ANMs is pathetic in BJP led states because of inadequate remuneration and unpaid salaries,” Errolla Srinivas on Friday said.

In 2014-15, the monthly salary of ANMs in Telangana was Rs. 10, 000 and by 2023, the salary increased Rs 27, 300, which is highest in India. In 2020, the Telangana government had hiked the monthly remuneration of ANMs from Rs. 10, 000 to Rs 21, 000 and by next year, it was further hiked to Rs 27, 300. In terms of payment to ANMs, Telangana is number one state in the country, he said.

In sharp contrast, at BJP governed Gujarat, the monthly remuneration for ANMs is Rs 17, 000 while in Andhra Pradesh it is Rs. 23, 393. In Congress-led Karnataka, the ANMs draw a monthly salary of Rs 18, 523 while in Tamilnadu it is Rs. 18, 000, he said.

“If Etela Rajender is truly concerned about the well-being of ANMs, then I would suggest that he first visit BJP-led States and urge the respective State governments to hike remuneration for ANMS,” he said.

