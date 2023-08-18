Congress ex-MLA hits at party leader Ponguleti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Kothagudem: In yet another blow to Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, PCC general secretary, former MLA of Aswaraopet, Thati Venkateshwarlu accused the former of damaging the party in the district.

Speaking to the media at Aswaraopet he hit at Srinivas Reddy and said the party leaders thought that his entry into the party was a good omen and would boost the party’s strength, but on the contrary they were facing difficulties.

Venkateshwarlu complained that there was no information from Srinivas Reddy to the party leaders during his recent tour in Aswaraopet and Sathupalli constituencies. Due to such an attitude the party leaders were feeling insecure in their own party

Because of such acts discipline was affected in the party and groups have increased. The party leaders in the constituencies were pitted against each other. If such things continue the party’s electoral prospects would be affected severely, he noted.

Seeking to know whether Srinivas Reddy joined Congress to strengthen it or to destroy it, Venkateshwarlu stated that the party leader from Bhadrachalam, Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao quit the party because of Srinivas Reddy’s demeanour.

It was said that Venkateshwarlu who was expecting the party ticket to contest for Aswaraopet seat was annoyed as Srinivas Reddy toured the constituency with his follower, Jare Adinarayana whom he announced as his candidate for the seat before he joined Congress.