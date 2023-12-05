Telangana: Group-II exam to be conducted on January 6, 7

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:19 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: The recruitment test for Group-II posts is all set to be conducted on January 6 and 7, 2024. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is making elaborate arrangements and has asked the District Collectors to finalise the centres and furnish the information to it by Thursday.

The Collectors have been asked to prefer the centres having CCTV surveillance cameras, particularly for the chief superintendent’s room in which confidential material will be opened and distributed. While accommodating candidates, the officials were told to ensure either 24 or 48 candidates per room except for the last room besides arranging seats in rows with approximately 2 sqmts of space for each candidate.

Earlier, the commission scheduled the recruitment test for November 2 and 3. However, it was rescheduled to January 6 and 7, 2024 due to the State Assembly elections as the critical administrative and police personnel required to conduct the examination would be occupied with the poll work. The TSPSC issued Group-II recruitment notification for a total of 783 posts, including 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration Department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildars in the Land Administration Department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors.

As many as 5,51,943 candidates registered for the recruitment, with 700 candidates vying for each vacancy. The recruitment test comprises four papers with paper-I on General Studies and General Abilities, paper II – History, Polity and Society, paper III – Economy and Development, and paper IV-Telangana Movement and State Formation.

The objective type test in English, Telugu and Urdu will be conducted for 600 marks with 150 marks allotted to each paper. As announced earlier, there will be no interviews in the Group-I and II services recruitment and marks secured in the written examination will be considered for the final selection subject to certificate verification.