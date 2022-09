TSPSC issues notification for 175 Town Planning officer posts

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification for recruitment to 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseers under the control of Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from September 20 to October 13.