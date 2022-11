TSPSC issues notification for 57 posts in Ground Water department

Of the total posts, 32 are gazetted vacancies and 25 non-gazetted.

06:18 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday issued a notification for general recruitment to 57 vacancies in the Ground Water department. Of the total, 32 are gazetted vacancies and 25 were non-gazetted.

The Commission advised candidates to visit its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ for further detailed notification.

