TSPSC provides edit option for CDPO posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has provided an edit option for candidates who applied for recruitment to the posts of Women and Child Welfare Officer including Child Development Project Officer ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse in the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

Candidates who wrongly entered their data can edit the same through the edit option which will be available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from 10 am on October 27 to 5 pm on October 29.