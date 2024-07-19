TGPSC cancels women and child welfare officer recruitment examination

The Commission’s decision to cancel the examination was on the basis of reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and special investigation team that investigated the question paper leak issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday cancelled the recruitment examination for posts of women and child welfare officer in the Women Development and Child Welfare department and extension officer (supervisor) grade – I . The examination was conducted on January 3 and 8, 2023.

The Commission’s decision to cancel the examination was on the basis of reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and special investigation team that investigated the question paper leak issue.

The TGPSC said re-examination would be held and dates would be shortly announced. The women and child welfare officer posts included child development project officer, ICDS, additional child development project officer, ICDS and manager of warehouse.