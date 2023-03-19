TSPSC question paper leak issue: Gangula slams Oppn for trying to gain political mileage

There were question paper leak issue in the BJP and the Congress rule in the past, but no major action was taken, said Gangula

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the Opposition parties for trying to defame the State government over TSPSC question paper leak issue, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said as a responsible government, it has already got three persons involved in the case arrested and appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an in-depth investigation into the case.

He reminded that there were such several instance in the BJP and the Congress rule in the past, but no major action was taken. He found it strange that the Opposition parties were holding the IT Minister KT Rama Rao responsible for the TSPSC issue and demanding for his resignation. “Did any BJP or Congress Minister resign or were they sacked by the respective government?” he questioned.

Addressing the mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, the Minister said in a bid to derive political mileage, the Opposition parties were blowing things out of proportion and trying to defame the BRS government. He reminded that during the Rosaiah government’s regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the then APPSC member Ripunjay Reddy was arrested in a similar paper leak case. He stated that over the years, papers of many recruitment exams were leaked in many BJP and Congress ruled States and aspirations of unemployed youth were shattered.

“However, the then Chief Minister K Rosaiah or the then IT Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah did not resign. In 2017 as well, the Hyderabad police arrested a woman over UPPSC paper leak case. But neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the then IT Minister have resigned,” he added.

Kamalakar came down heavily on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and said the Congress leader was casting aspersive charges against IT Minister Rama Rao’s personal assistant Tirupati as he belonged to backward classes. He wanted the Congress leaders to refrain from making such comments and urged youth not to believe such baseless allegations.

