KTR assures stringent action against TSPSC paper leak culprits

IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged youth not to get instigated by the politically motivated comments of a few politicians

Hyderabad: Assuring stringent action against those involved in the TSPSC question paper leak issue irrespective of their political affiliations, IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged youth not to get instigated by the politically motivated comments of a few politicians.

“We understand the pain of youth, who appeared for the examinations and we stand by them,” said Rama Rao, adding that question paper leak was not TSPSC’s failure but was due to the greed and mistake committed by two individuals.

For the benefit of youth, who appeared for the examinations earlier, fees would not be collected again and the study circles would be operated round the clock. Further, digital study material of the examinations would be provided for free to the youth and free food would also be arranged at the study centres, he said.

More systematic reforms and extensive use of technology were being planned to strengthen TSPSC further. To this effect, TSPSC members, former TSPSC Chairman Ganta Chakrapani along with a few Minister’s had discussed about the proposed reforms at length this morning, he informed.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the IT Minister said as per the preliminary report of Special Investigation Team there was no hacking into the system.

Since formation of Telangana, TSPSC had conducted 99 examinations and over 4.5 lakh candidates had appeared for these examinations.

Apart from the Union Public Service Commission Chairman, who examined TSPSC functioning and conduct of examinations twice, several States Public Service Commission officials had also studied the TSPSC operations to replicate in respective States, he said.

In the past, there were allegations of favoritism and other irregularities, when Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted exams and interviews in the undivided State. In the last eight years, there was not a single allegation was made against TSPSC, he said, adding “The question paper leak is an unfortunate incident due to mistakes committed by two individuals.”

Telangana Government works the welfare of youth and it was the only State to introduce Zonal system to ensure 95 percent jobs were reserved for local candidates, he reminded.

Taking serious objection to State BJP unit demands of holding IT Minister responsible for intermediate examinations scandal in the past and TSPSC question paper leak, he asked did BJP Governments in Madhya Pradesh or Assam sack any Minister or BJP leader in Vyapam recruitment scam or police recruitment scam respectively.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was deliberately trying to instigate youth against the government for political gains, he charged and urged youth not to fall prey for such cheap politics.

BRS complaint to DGP

Rama Rao said a complaint was lodged with DGP Anjani Kumar to probe deep into the TSPSC question paper leak issue as one of the accused in the scandal was an active BJP worker.

Bandi Sanjay had charged that it was the State Government’s conspiracy to issue several job notifications and distance youth from the BJP. Now that a BJP worker was one of the accused in the TSPSC question paper leak issue, an appeal was made to the DGP to probe about any political conspiracy was hatched in the entire episode, said Rama Rao.

On the BJP demand to conduct an inquiry into the issue through a sitting judge, the Minister said the SIT had not completed its investigation yet and asked why apprehensions were being created among people, especially the youth.

“How can any government check the motives or ideologies of any individual? However, all such details will be unearthed in the investigation,” said Rama Rao.

