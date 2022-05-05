TSPSC receives 26,629 applications for Group-I posts till May 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: The Group-I recruitment notification has received 26,629 applications till the last count on Thursday. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had notified 503 Group-I posts and the last date to apply on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in is May 31.

Candidates wishing to appear for the Group-I exams should first fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form of the TSPSC. Those who have already filled the OTR form must edit the same as per the Presidential Order 2018. A total of 1,72,322 candidates edited their OTR and 79,406 new OTRs were received by the TSPSC till the count on Thursday.