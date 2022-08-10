TSPSC recruiting for Divisional Accounts Officer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:39 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: In another opportunity for unemployed youth and government job aspirants to enter into government services, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for general recruitment to 53 vacancies of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in Director of Works Accounts. Of the total vacancies notified, 28 are in multi-zone I and 25 in multi-zone II.

A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in the country is a pre-requisite educational qualification for the recruitment. The recruitment examination is likely to be held in the month of December. It will be conducted in the computer-based or OMR (offline) mode.

The examination comprises paper-I with 150 objective type questions on general studies and general abilities and paper-II has 150 objective type questions on arithmetic and mensuration which is of SSC standard. The paper-I is for 150 marks with duration of 150 minutes, while the paper-II conducted for 300 marks is to be completed in 150 minutes. Both paper-I and II will be conducted in English and Telugu languages.

Selection of candidates will be based on the marks secured in the written examination. Candidates who qualify in the written test, in order of merit, will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required.

Those eligible and interested in applying for the recruitment notification should first register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of TSPSC www.tspsc.gov.in. Later on, they can submit the application form. Those who already have registered in OTR can apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.

The registration process will begin on the commission’s website on August 17 with the last being September 6. Candidates who successfully submit their application form can download the hall tickets from the website from seven days prior to the examination.