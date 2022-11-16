TSPSC releases final key for Group-I prelims, 5 questions deleted

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday released the final key for the Group-I preliminary test on its website.

According to sources, five questions were deleted and marks for all deleted questions will be added to the candidates based on pro-rata calculation.

As five questions were deleted out of 150 questions, the marks gained out of 145 questions will be calculated and rationalised to 150 marks, sources said.

For instance, if a candidate attempted 120 questions correctly out of 145, s/he gains 120 marks out of 145 marks. Then, the computation (pro-rata calculation) for marks gained for 150 will be done as follows:

If 120 marks are gained for 145, then the marks gained for 150 will be 150 divided by 145 and multiplied by 120, which equals to 124.137. Therefore, the marks gained out of 150 will be 124.137. sources explained.

As per the Group-I notification issued by the TSPSC, “the marks for the deleted questions, if any, will be awarded to each candidate proportionately based on his/her performance on the remaining questions and the marks will be considered up to 3rd decimal figure, to determine the merit of the candidates”.

The Commission had conducted the preliminary test for the Group-I services on October 16. While a preliminary key was released on its website on October 29, the TSPSC received objections to the preliminary key from October 31 to November 4.

Following this, objections raised by candidates were verified by the experts’ committee and the final key was prepared based on the recommendations of the committee, which was approved by the Commission.

Following this final key announcement, candidates will be admitted to the Group-I Main examination 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following the rule of reservation. “This will be done once there is clarity on the issue of horizontal reservation for women which is in the High Court,” sources said.