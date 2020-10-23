TSPSC releases provisional list of candidates for School Assistant posts

The Commission also released a revised selection list with two candidates for appointment to the post of School Assistant-Social Studies (Urdu medium)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday announced a provisional list of 22 selected candidates for appointment to the post of School Assistant-Social Studies (Telugu medium) under the PH category. The selection notification has been made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in and relinquishment option will be available from October 28 to 30.

The Commission also released a revised selection list with two candidates for appointment to the post of School Assistant-Social Studies (Urdu medium). The list was revised as one candidate selection was cancelled as the candidate belonged to OH category and there was no OH vacancy in Hyderabad PG, the Commission said in a press release.

There are no changes in the earlier selection notification for recruitment to post of Secondary Grade Teacher-Kannada medium as no candidate relinquished their selection, the Commission added.

