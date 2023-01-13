TSPSC releases Group-I prelims test results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released the Group-I Preliminary test results with 25,050 candidates provisionally qualifying for the Main written examination (conventional type) which will be conducted in the month of June 2023.

The list of hall ticket numbers of qualified candidates on the basis of preliminary test has been made available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The pattern of Main examination would be displayed on the Commission’s website on January 18, the TSPSC said in a press release.

The TSPSC had notified 503 vacancies under the Group-I services and conducted the preliminary test on October 16.

Stating that there was no minimum qualifying marks prescribed for any category, the number of candidates admitted to the Main examination was 50 times to the number vacancies available in each multi-zone, duly following the rule of reservation for community, gender, EWS, PH and Sports, which was introduced for the first time in the State, the Commission said.

In the categories of visually handicapped (women) in multi-zone II and hearing impaired (general) in multi-zone II, the ratio of 1:50 could not be fulfilled as there was a shortfall of candidates in those categories, the TSPSC said.

If two or more candidates secured equal marks in the test, the order of merit of such candidates was considered on the basis of their local status to Telangana, it said.

“If the marks and local status of two or more candidates were equal, then date of birth of candidates was taken for ranking i.e., elder candidate was given higher rank,” the TSPSC said, adding that in compliance with interim orders of the High Court, the Commission followed the women reservation horizontally.

The OMR sheets of candidates who failed to bubble or wrongly bubbled the hall ticket numbers and the test booklet number in the OMR sheets were invalidated for the Main examination as per the instructions laid down in the notification, the Commission said.

In case of any grievances, candidates can contact help desk numbers: 040-22445566, 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 from 10.30 am to 1 pm and 1.30 pm to 5 pm on working days. Candidates can also email to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.