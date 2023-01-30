TSPSC extends last date for submission of applications for Agriculture Officer post

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday has informed that due to administrative reasons, the last date for submission of online applications for the post of Agriculture Officer in Agriculture and Co-operation Department has been extended till 5 pm on February 2, 2023. For details: Visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in

