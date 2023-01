TSPSC to conduct Town Planning Building Overseer recruitment exam on March 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday announced that it would hold the examination for recruitment to the posts of Town Planning Building Overseer on March 12.

Candidates who applied for the recruitment notification can download the hall ticket from the TSPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in one week prior to the examination date.