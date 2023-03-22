TSPSC to finalise various recruitment exam dates on Thursday

In view of the question paper leak, TSPSC will prepare fresh question papers for all upcoming recruitment exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Recruitment examination dates for the posts of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Assistant Engineer (AE), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) in various departments will be finalized by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday.

The TSPSC, following question paper leak, has earlier cancelled the recruitment exams held for AEE, AE and Group-I Preliminary test and postponed TPBOs and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exams. The test for recruitment to 22 vacancies of Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture department scheduled for April 4 is likely to be rescheduled.

“The Commission will be meeting on Thursday to finalise the examination dates. We require at least one month’s time to get going with exams again,” sources said. In view of the question paper leak, fresh question papers are to be prepared for all upcoming recruitment examinations.

As part of administrative reforms, the TSPSC is contemplating three month leave to its present permanent employees wishing to appear for a recruitment examination. Such permanent employees apart from obtaining a no-objection certificate from the head of the department have to go on leave and will be allowed to report back after one month into declaration of the results.

However, in case of the outsourcing employees working in the TSPSC, the Commission is planning to terminate services of employees who want to appear for the recruitment examinations.

The TSPSC is also planning to come up with a new clause, which prohibits its newly recruited employees to appear for the further recruitment examinations in the future, sources said, adding that candidates have to agree to the clause if they want to work with the Commission.

