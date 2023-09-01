| Tspsc To Hold Departmental Tests For Officials From November 17 To 25

The tests will be conducted in the computer-based mode at nine erstwhile district headquarters including Hyderabad (HMDA jurisdiction). A notification will be issued on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the departmental tests for officials of various departments from November 17 to 25.

Applications can be submitted online from September 8 to October 3.

Candidates have been requested to opt for district preference to appear for the examination in addition to their working district at the time of submission of application.

For more details, visit the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.