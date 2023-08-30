Telangana: DSC exam for teacher posts in December

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:26 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Teacher job aspirants need to step up their preparation as the School Education Department is gearing up to hold the DSC examination in the second week of December.

Unlike earlier, when DSCs were conducted offline, the upcoming examination to fill teacher posts in the government and local body schools will be in the computer-based mode.

The department decided to go for a computer-based examination mode after the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) successfully conducted recruitment exams for various teacher posts through it.

Accordingly, the department officials are coordinating with the Telangana State Online officials to finalise the examination date. Based on the applications received from candidates, the examination dates, shifts and number of centres will be finalised.

If a large number of candidates apply for the same post, the examination will be conducted in multiple sessions. In such a scenario, a normalisation process will be undertaken. The centres are likely to be set up in the HMDA limits, besides in the erstwhile district headquarters.

The Finance Department recently approved the recruitment for 6,612 teacher posts — 1,739 School Assistants, 2,575 Secondary Grade Teachers, 611 Language Pandits, 164 Physical Education Teachers and 1,523 Special Education Teachers. It will shortly issue the modalities and schedule for filling these posts. Following this, the DSC notification will be notified.

Earlier, instead of DSC, the teacher recruitment in the government and local body schools was entrusted to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which conducted the test and handed over the merit list to the School Education Department for final appointment.

Prior to the DSC examination, the department will hold the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET), a prerequisite for teaching, on September 15 and its results will be declared on September 27. A total of 2,69,557 candidates for TET paper-I and 2,08,498 candidates for paper-II have registered.