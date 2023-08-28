TSPSC: Polytechnic lecturers hall tickets released

Candidates can download their hall tickets till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the examinations, which will be held from September 4 to September 8 between 10 am and 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm and 5 pm, the press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has uploaded hall tickets for the upcoming Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination for recruitment to the posts of lecturers in Government Polytechnics, on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their hall tickets till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the examinations, which will be held from September 4 to September 8 between 10 am and 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm and 5 pm, the press release said.

The TSPSC has advised candidates to download hall tickets in advance to avoid last minute rush and those who have applied for multiple post codes have to download their hall tickets for every subject. For more details: www.tspsc.gov.in