TSPSC’s One-Time Registration evokes huge response

Published: 12:11 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: A One-Time Registration (OTR) introduced by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) continues to evoke a huge response from the job seekers in the State.

The Commission’s OTR has recorded a whopping 24,82,888 registrations of candidates. Of the total, men accounted for 14,82,887 while there were 10,00,001 women who were in the race to crack government jobs.

The engineering graduates make up to the highest number among other qualifications in the OTR. As many as 4,27,324 engineering graduates in various engineering streams have registered. With 1,11,088 registrations, candidates with BE/BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering qualification were highest among other engineering streams. It was followed by BE/BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering with 75,702 enrollments.

Likewise, 4,14,666 BSc graduates have registered with the Commission and among them 1,36,637 have BSc degree in Botany, Zoology and Chemistry. Also there were 2,55,689 BA, 1,99,084 BCom and 1,49,745 BCom Computers graduates who also enrolled.

The number of candidates with a post-graduation degree was pegged at 4,58,398. Among the PGs, a whopping 1,02,954 were MBA degree holders.

In a move to ease the process of submission of application forms for various job notifications, the Commission has introduced the OTR in 2015. The OTR system enables the government job seekers to register their details with the PSC prior to a specific job notification. Following registration through the website www.tspsc.gov.in, a candidate would be provided with a 10 digit unique ID.

Whenever a job notification is issued by the Commission, all eligible candidates who enrolled in the OTR would receive a notification link on their registered email address and mobile number. Candidates who wish to apply for the notification can do so by clicking the link and enter their ID number in the application form which automatically gets filled by fetching details directly from the OTR thereby making the submission process hassle-free.

Age-wise, 8,71,577 candidates were in the age group of 20 years and 25 years. As many as 1,05,428 applicants were in the age between 35 years and 40 years, and there were 41,045 candidates whose age was above 40 years.

