TSRTC announces special discounts on advance reservations

A 5 per cent discount can be availed on travel ticket if the reservation is made 31 days to 45 days in advance and 10 per cent discount if the ticket is booked 46 days to 60 days prior

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced special discounts for travelers who make advance reservations.

Accordingly, a 5 per cent discount can be availed on travel ticket if the reservation is made 31 days to 45 days in advance. Likewise, a 10 per cent discount will be applicable if the ticket is booked 46 days to 60 days prior to the date of the journey.

The Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) software has been updated accordingly. Further, TSRTC officials have clarified that this discount is applicable for all services with advance reservation facility.

On the occasion of Sankranti festival, the corporation has increased the advance reservation from 30 days to 60 days. This facility is being provided till June this year.

“This facility has received good response from the patrons. They booked their tickets easily online without any hassle. The TSRTC has announced these special concessions to be more accessible to passengers. In view of the wedding season and other festivities lined up, to reduce the burden on citizens, we have come up with the policy,” said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

“The citizens are requested to make use of the offer and support the organization in coming up with such innovative and citizen friendly offers in future,” Sajjanar said.

For further details and booking tickets, citizens can visit the official website www.tsrtconline.in.