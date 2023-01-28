Sajjanar launches ‘TSRTC Radio’ on pilot basis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar launching Radio in Bus iniative on Friday.

Hyderabad: In its attempts to reach out and foster goodwill among passengers towards its services, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has now decided to install ‘TSRTC Radio’ in all the buses of its fleet.

After a full-scale exercise on it, as a pilot project the TSRTC radio has been installed nine ordinary and metro buses of Hyderabad.

The pilot project of the unique radio service was launched by TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar at Bus Bhavan on Saturday. The top RTC officials, later also reviewed the performance of the radio.

“In addition to providing entertainment through songs, the TSRTC radio will make people aware on the importance of human relations and talk about ethical issues that enhance moral values,” Sajjanar said.

At present, the RTC radio has been installed in buses plying on Uppal-Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar-Secunderabad, Gachibowli-Mehidipatnam, Secunderabad-Patancheru, Kukatpally-Shankarpally, Kondapur-Secunderabad, Koti-Patancheru, Ibrahimpatnam-JBS.

The aim of the TSRTC radio is to keep passengers engaged with its new initiatives, provide entertainment and create awareness on social issues, making people aware about women and child safety, cyber and financial crimes.

Sajjanar said that after receiving the opinions from passengers, the management will make the radio fully available in all the buses. To collect opinions and feedback on the initiative from passengers, QR codes have been established in buses.

“Passengers are advised to scan the QR code on the smart phone and give feedback on the radio. I request citizens to encourage and support the TSRTC in the latest initiative like they have done in the past,” RTC MD said.

Depending on the response from passengers, the unique concept could be extended to other major RTC bus routes in Hyderabad. Senior officials including TSRTC, Executive Director (Operations) PV Munishekhar, Kukatpally Depot Manager Ishaq Bin Mohammad and others were present.