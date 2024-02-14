Two found murdered in separate incidents in Medak district

An operator working at Pothamsetti Pally Sub-station in Kulcharam mandal was found murdered inside the substation while he was on duty last night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 12:25 PM

Representational Image

Medak: Two persons were found murdered in separate incidents in Medak district on Tuesday late night. An operator working at Pothamsetti Pally Sub-station in Kulcharam mandal was found murdered inside the substation while he was on duty last night.

The victim Naresh (35) was found in a pool of blood by his colleagues on Wednesday morning. The incident has created a sensation in the locality. The Police have registered a case and the investigation is on. In another incident, a 28-year-old man was killed by his rival in Usirikapally village in Shivvampet Mandal. The victim was Erukali Venkatesh.

The Police were suspecting the hand of Erukali Narsimhulu in the murder. A case has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem.