Two killed after TSRTC bus turns turtle in Yadadri-Bhongir

The bus, which belongs to the Thoroor depot and was going to Uppal from Thoroor, overturned after reaching Boddugudem resulting in the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:45 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two passengers were injured and several injured when an TSRTC bus turned turtle at Boddugdem of Addagudur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Wednesday.

The bus, which belongs to the Thoroor depot and was going to Uppal from Thoroor, overturned after reaching Boddugudem resulting in the incident. Two passengers including a man and a woman died on the spot, while at least five passengers suffered serious injuries.

After the bus turned turtle, the passengers came out of the vehicle by breaking the glass of the windows.

More details are awaited.