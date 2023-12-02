TSRTC announces special tour package for ‘Karthika Masam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Karthika Masam, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced an exclusive tour package to those intending to visit ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ or the ‘Pancharamas’, the five ancient Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva in Andhra Pradesh.

The temples include Amararama temple in Amaravati, Bhimeshwara temple in Draksharamam, Somarama temple in Bhimavaram, Ksheerarama temple in Palakollu and Kumararama temple in Samalkot.

RTC officials said the special buses were being introduced for the convenience of the citizens who regularly plan pilgrimage to the prominent temples in the neighbouring State during the auspicious month of Karthika.

The buses will be available on two Sundays i.e December 3 and 10. Officials said the ticket fare is Rs.3,400 per person for super luxury bus and Rs.4,000 per person for Rajadhani bus.

For further information contact: 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 9959226246 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can also be made at TSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in.