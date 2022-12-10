TSRTC buses at discounted charge for Sabarimala yatra

Free travel facility will be provided to two Guru Swamies, two cooks, Manikantha Swamies below 12 years and one attendant. The travel is free for the Guruswamy who books the Sabarimala yatra bus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Khammam: TS RTC is offering buses at discounted rates for safe travel of Ayyappa devotees to Sabarimala in Kerala, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He stated that the RTC will organise special Sabarimala tatra buses for the devotees with experienced drivers without any deposit at 10 percent discount. Super luxury, deluxe and express buses with mobile charging facility, audio and video will be arranged.

The buses will be run from the location of the devotees to the shrines to be visited. As the Sabarimala yatra is a long distance journey, travelling by the TSRTC buses is safe, suggested Ajay Kumar.

For advance seat reservation in TSRTC buses, RTC bus rental bookings for Sabarimala yatra the devotees have to visit www.tsrtconline.in. TSRTC call centre can be contacted at 040 23450033, 69440000 for advice, suggestions, complaints, and depot managers can be contacted for details.