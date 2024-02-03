TSRTC invites bids from ads contractors

The last date of duly filled applications is at 5pm on February 6.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has invited bids from advertisement contractors for display of advertisement at various locations under its jurisdiction.

Advertisement contracts have been invited for the dynamic digital screens and backlit boards on the pillars in MGBS, covered areas of bus station at Mahabubnagar, big LED screens and small digital TCs in bus stations across the State except in MGBS and JBS.

Similarly, advertisement contracts have also been invited for big LED screens and small digital TVs at JBS, unipoles at Adilabad and Nizamabad, on the space earmarked above the stalls and additional space on walls at MGBS.

Likewise, for advertisements on face freshner sachets for entire corporation and grab handles across all the regions except in Khammam.

TSRTC officials said those interested can contact 8985157090 or logon to www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in or https://tender.telangana.gov.in .