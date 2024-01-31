TSRTC condemns recent assaults on staff during duty

The RTC authorities warned of legal against those who interfere with the duties of the staff and resort to abuse or assault.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management has condemned the recent attacks by public on their staff while discharging their duties.

measures will be taken to open history sheets against such persons with the support of the police, authorities added.

The management has maintained that it will not ignore incidents that damage the morale of the RTC employees.

“The staff is performing its duties as per TSRTC rules, which involves bus conductors issuing tickets.

If passengers do not collect their ticket and it was detected later that they do not have tickets then the jobs of the employees will be at stake. Departmental action will be taken against them.

Therefore, TSRTC is appealing to everyone to take the ticket and cooperate with the staff during the journey,” said a senior TSRTC official.

Contact TSRTC Call Center on 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.