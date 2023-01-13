TSRTC launches mobile app for tracking bus services in real time

The app will provide real-time information about bus stops, arrival time, and exact location of buses, right at your fingertips.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has a Sankranti offering for its patrons in the form of an app with which one can track the bus services in real time.

The TSRTC Bus Tracking app which has now been made available in Google Play Store, provides real-time information about bus stops, arrival time, and exact location of buses, right at your fingertips.

This service is presently enabled for about 1,800 buses and in the coming weeks, will be expanded to over 4,000 buses including the Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, AC services as well as Metro Express services in the city. “We are happy to launch this ahead of the festival season. Passengers can avoid anxious waiting and board their buses comfortably on time using the app,” said TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan.

To further enhance passenger convenience, the corporation will SMS the bus tracking link to all passengers who make reservations.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said passengers could find the exact location of the bus and the Estimated Time of Arrival at their pick-up point, using the link. “They can also report any emergencies such as woman safety issues, breakdowns of buses, medical emergencies and road accidents on the app which will trigger an immediate response and action by the officials,” he said.

How to Download and use the app:

*TSRTC Bus Tracking app available on Google Play Store and TSRTC’s official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

*Passengers need not share any personal details in this app.

*The app shows information about Hyderabad City and District services.

*Buses can be live tracked using service and bus number

* Passengers can check nearest bus stop