TSRTC plans to implement dynamic pricing system between Hyderabad-Vijayawada

The dynamic ticketing system means the prices of seats in the buses will be increased automatically as soon as tickets are being booked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to implement dynamic pricing system in its buses running between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. This could mean that those frequently traveling between the two Telugu States will now have to shell out more from their pockets.

The dynamic ticketing system means the prices of seats in the buses will be increased automatically as soon as tickets are being booked.

Advance reservation facility is available for regular 132 buses running between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. RTC is preparing to implement this policy in 100 buses in the first phase. It is learnt that the new policy will come into force soon.

In this system, higher ticket fares will be charged for lower berths in sleeper buses. In services with seating only, the first row of seats behind the driver, except for the last two rows of buses, the ticket charges are likely to be high.

At present, Rs 570 is charged for Super Luxury buses, Rs 750 for Lahari Sleeper bus, Rs 830 for Garuda Plus bus, Rs 740 for Electric Garuda bus and Rs 1,050 for Sleeper buses between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

If this policy comes into force, an additional 25 per cent is expected to be charged on the current ticket prices on the RTC buses. According to information available, the ticket prices of RTC buses will be decided by estimating the ticket prices decided by the private operators at that point in time.

As a pilot project, RTC dynamic ticketing in buses running from various cities including Hyderabad to Bengaluru was implemented from March 27 and officials have found that the income has now increased by 15 per cent. Thus, TSRTC is now preparing to implement it on Vijayawada route as well.