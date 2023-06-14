TSRTC revises prices of its T-24 bus ticket; check prices inside

The increased ticket prices will be effective from June 16 up to July 31, the order issued by the TSRTC Executive Director said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has revised the prices of its T-24 bus ticket, which allows commuters to travel in RTC buses throughout the day or 24-hour travel within the Greater Hyderabad region, form 90 to Rs 100.

The ticket price for senior citizens (men, women and girls above 12 years) has been increased from Rs 80 to Rs 90.

The increased ticket prices will be effective from June 16 up to July 31, the order issued by the TSRTC Executive Director said. Earlier T-24 ticket price was costing Rs 100 for general passengers. On April 26, these were reduced to Rs 90 for general public and Rs 80 for senior citizens.