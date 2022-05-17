TSRTC starts an exclusive bus service to Ananthagiri Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:42 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) has launched an exclusive bus service to Ananthagiri Hills giving scores of people an opportunity to explore this popular tourist destination in the state.

Scheduled for every week on Saturdays and Sundays, the bus will leave from KPHB in Hyderabad at 8:00 am and reach Ananthagiri Hills at 10:00 am. The bus service is priced at Rs 300 for adults and Rs 150 for children excluding entry fee, food, and other expenses.

The bus will take the passengers to the four key destinations in the area starting with Padmanabha Swamy Temple. After exploring the hills in the area, Bugga Ramalingeswara Temple and Kotepally Reservoir will be covered.

Kotepally Reservoir has plenty of water activities including kayaking. One can rent a small boat for Rs 200 and try kayaking for 30 minutes. There are a slew of food stalls set up around the lake that serve Maggi and other snacks. It is a great spot for picnicking and bird watching.

Returning to the city, the bus will leave from Ananthagiri Hills at 4:00 pm and reach Hyderabad at 7:00 pm