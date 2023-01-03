TSRTC comes up with 100-day ‘Profit Challenge’ to boost revenue

By C. Romeo Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Almost after a decade of incurring losses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had witnessed good revenue in the year 2022. It stepped into the New Year on a positive note and with multi-pronged strategy to drive the corporation to profit.

The authorities have now come up with a 100-day ‘Profit Challenge’ for the staff in order to increase the traffic in buses this year.

In 2022, the RTC was highly successful in getting profits from 26 of the 98 bus depots across the State. However, the top 10 depots which are running in losses are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

For the past few months, authorities have organised profit challenges for the staff during various festive seasons including Dasara, Raksha Bandhan, Deepavali, Sravana Masam, etc., which helped increase the revenue across many depots when compared to the previous years.

Following the success of the initiative, the management started a 100-day ‘Profit Challenge’ for a period of three months, thereby creating a competitive atmosphere between bus depots and increasing their profits.

Target April:

As part of the challenge, the RTC officials have instructed the bus drivers and ticket conductors to gradually increase daily traffic and revenue.

The Depot Managers were instructed and trained and in turn, they trained the bus drivers and conductors on as many as 15 verticals. The staffs of all the bus depots are working towards making a break-even profit totally to the corporation, officials said.

Presently, 26 bus depots were profitable while 10 were incurring daily loss of Rs.1 lakh, 10 depots incurring loss under Rs.2 lakh and 20 other depots were on way to getting profits.

Officials said all the top 10 depots which were currently running in loss belong to the GHMC area. The focus now is on bringing the bus depots to profits, thus reducing the losses incurring by the corporation during the financial year.