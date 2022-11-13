Telugu Film Producer Council prioritises release of ‘straight Telugu films’ for festivals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

The Telugu Film Producers Council in a press release issued on Saturday has announced their decision of prioritising the release of only straight Telugu films during big festivals like Dasara and Sankranti. The decision comes ahead of the release of producer Dil Raju’s ‘Vaarasudu’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, for Sankranti.

“Keeping in the view of increased cost of production of Telugu films, the welfare of Producers and to save the Telugu Film Industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has passed a resolution that only Telugu straight films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankranthi and Dassera (sic),” stated the press release.

The release added, “In this connection, noted Producer and the present Vice-president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Sri Dil Raju, has categorically informed to media in the year 2019 stating that how can we give theatres to dubbed Telugu movies during the festivals and therefore the first preference shall be given to straight Telugu films for screening in theatres and the remaining will be given to dubbed Telugu films during the festivals (sic).”

Back in 2019 when Sankranti had seen four releases — ‘NTR Kathanayakudu’, ‘Vinaya Vidheya Ram’, and Dil Raju’s ‘F2’, along with Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’, a Telugu-dubbed film — Dil Raju spoke out against dubbed films being released during important festival seasons and stated that straight Telugu films should out-number dubbed films to keep the Telugu film industry afloat. The producer had allegedly not provided ‘Petta’ with many theatres in the Telugu States.

Meanwhile, this Sankranti will see ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, ‘Waltair Veerayya’, ‘Adipurush’, and Dil Raju’s ‘Varasudu’ (‘Varisu’ in Tamil). Though the movie is claimed to be bilingual, it is primarily a Tamil movie, as mentioned by Dil Raju himself.