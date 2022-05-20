TSRTC to provide free bus ride for students to SSC exam centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:47 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will allow students writing SSC examinations from May 23 to June 1 to travel free of cost in its buses upon producing their exam hall ticket and bus pass.

In a circular, the Corporation said the bus pass expiry date is extended till June 1, 2022.

“The service will be available at exam centres anywhere in the State. The student can travel free of cost from the stop to the examination centre and back on producing their exam hall ticket,” it stated.

A total of 5, 09, 275 students are expected to appear for the SSC examinations in Telangana this year.

In view of the heatwave conditions, the examination centres will have dedicated ANM and ASHA workers to provide emergency healthcare facilities, proper drinking water supply.