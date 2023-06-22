TSRTC to run special buses for UPSC exams in Hyderabad

TSRTC officials have made elaborate arrangements for operating adequate buses from various places to the examination centre areas and back

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the UPSC examination to be held from June 23 to 25, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Greater Hyderabad (GH) zone officials have made elaborate arrangements for operating adequate buses from various places to the examination centre areas and back for the convenience of the candidates.

The officials will monitor bus stops to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting, proper stoppage of buses at stops and bus bays and also guide candidates in boarding buses required for the routes concerned.

TSRTC zonal officials said buses will be operated to enable candidates to reach the examination centres and also as return trips after completion of exams. Help desks have also been arranged with supervisors at bus stations.

Communication Centres have been set up at Koti bus station (Ph. 9959226160) and Rathifile bus station (9959226154) and candidates can contact these numbers for information regarding buses. Enforcement squads will be deployed on surveillance duty for clearance of traffic.

TSRTC officials requested candidates to utilise the bus services to reach the exam centres and return to their destinations conveniently and safely.