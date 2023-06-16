Increase buses to SCB area: TSMDC Chairman submits representation to Sajjanar

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar assured to examine feasibility on the routes and provide buses at the earliest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (TSMDC) Chairman M.Krishank on Friday met Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar and submitted a representation requesting to increase buses to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area.

Krishank in the petition said citizens, particularly students and working professional residing in places including Picket, Laxmi Nagar, Rasoolpura, Indiramma Nagar were facing difficulties due to lack of adequate buses.

Sajjanar assured to examine feasibility on the routes and provide buses at the earliest.