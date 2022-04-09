| Tsrtc To Run Special Buses From Hyderabad To Bhadrachalam For Sri Rama Navami

TSRTC to run special buses from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam for Sri Rama Navami

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:26 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, has announced special buses from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the regular services, 70 special buses will be run for devotees. These buses will run from LB Nagar and MGBS stations and tickets will be available at the reservation counters. According to officials, the number of buses would be increased if required.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam has already begun the sale of tickets for the events. Kalyanotsavam will be held on Sunday and Maha Pattabishekam on Monday.

The festivities will take place in an open area to accommodate a large number of devotees. A separate queue line will be arranged for pregnant women, and old age persons.

