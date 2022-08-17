TSRTC’s ‘Travel As You Like Ticket’ was a hit on Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:10 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: As fuel prices increased, scores of city-dwellers opted to travel by either Metro or the TSRTC buses. To help passengers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) earlier introduced the ‘Travel As You Like Ticket’ (TAYL).

Once you buy that ticket, you can travel across the city with that one ticket for 24 hours. The ticket would cost Rs 100 and enable the commuters to travel anywhere to anywhere within Hyderabad and Secunderabad and for any number of times in any type of bus, including city ordinary, suburban, metro express, and metro deluxe buses. It helps the passengers to change buses enroute any number of times without waiting for the direct bus.

As a part of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, TSRTC sold these 24-hour tickets at the price of Rs 75 and it was a hit with a swift increase in the number of purchases. On Independence Day, TSRTC recorded the highest number of TAYL tickets.

In Hyderabad limits alone, 17,204 tickets were sold and in Secunderabad 15,829 tickets were purchased. In total, 33,033 tickets were sold.

Thanking the passengers for their continued support, the Managing Director of TSRTC tweeted, “TSRTC T24 ticket was heavily used by commuters of the twin cities on Independence Day as part of independent India’s diamond celebrations. Special thanks for that, I wish to show the same support in the future for the development of the organization,”

Twitterati appreciated the move and showered praises on TSRTC’s efforts to help passengers travel at low rates.