TSSPDCL CMD asks officials for action plan

The CMD said Telangana government was giving top priority to the power sector and that it was keen to provide uninterrupted quality power to consumers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

The CMD said Telangana government was giving top priority to the power sector and that it was keen to provide uninterrupted quality power to consumers

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui asked officials to prepare an action plan to provide uninterrupted quality power to all consumers in the State.

The CMD, who held a review meeting through video conference on Tuesday, said the State government was giving top priority to the power sector and that it was keen to provide uninterrupted quality power to consumers, hence the field staff should ensure that power was made available to all the consumers round the clock.

Also Read Telangana: Farmers protest against power billing discrepancy in Veldanda village

“All officers should make field inspections and rectify the problems immediately. Field officers and staff should be accessible to power consumers and resolve their issues at the earliest,” he said.

He directed the officials to improve the quality of the power network across the company’s jurisdiction and ensure that all the consumers get uninterrupted quality power supply. Officers and field staff should always be receptive towards the grievances of the consumers and treat them with due regards, he said.