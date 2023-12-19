Telangana: Farmers protest against power billing discrepancy in Veldanda village

The NPDCL is collecting Rs.30 per month for an agricultural power connection towards service charge while there is no power consumption charge, according to NPDCL officials. The farmers usually pay this annually.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:55 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Jangon: A long-standing disparity in billing practices for agriculture pumpset connections has sparked fury among local farmers in Veldanda village of Narmetta mandal. Despite the ‘prescribed’ Rs.360 power bill for agricultural pumpset connections, some farmers have been reportedly paying double the amount, Rs.720, for the last five years.

However, the discrepancy came to light when farmers, upon discovering the inconsistency between the actual billing and the recorded amount, confronted the local junior lineman (JLM), Rajender, demanding an explanation. Infuriated by the apparent deception, farmers directed their ire toward Rajender, who said he did not know about the billing discrepancy, also claiming no knowledge of the actual bill amount. He assured the farmers of bringing the issue to higher-ups for resolution.

However, following the escalating tension, NPDCL AE Narsimha reached the village, attempting to placate the agitated farmers. He pacified the farmers by assuring them to rectify the excess billing. The AE promised a written commitment to adjust the surplus amount with subsequent bills or house connection bills.

As the news spread, the local Sub-Inspector (SI) also visited the Veldanda village, urging the farmers to maintain peace and order.