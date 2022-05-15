TSSPDCL issues notification for direct recruitment to 70 AE vacancies

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has issued notification for direct recruitment to 70 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) vacancies. Candidates possessing a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering/electrical and electronics engineering from a recognised university in the country or any other qualification recognised as equivalent thereto or a pass in Section -‘A’ & ‘B’ of the AMIE examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering are eligible to apply.

Selection is based on the written examination consisting of 100 multiple choice questions with each question carrying one mark. The exam will be conducted for two hours at different centres located in the GHMC area on July 17.

A total of 80 questions on the core technical subject are covered in section A, while section B contains 20 questions on general awareness, numerical ability and Telangana history, culture and movement.

Section A covers areas – Engineering Mathematics (Linear Algebra, Calculus, Differential Equations, Complex variables, Probability and Statistics, Numerical Methods and Transform Theory), Electrical Engineering (Electric Circuits, Electromagnetic Fields, Signals and Systems, Electrical Machines, Power Systems, Control Systems, Electrical and Electronics Measurements, Analog and Digital Electronics and Power Electronics).

According to the TSSPDCL, selected candidates will be placed on probation for a period of two years including one-year training. At the time of joining, candidates should deposit their original certificates such as date of birth (SSC), degree, caste and study/residence certificates etc. During the training cum probation period, candidates will be paid an initial scale of pay of assistant engineer with usual allowances admissible at the place of posting.

Candidates appointed are required to work wherever posted in the jurisdiction of TSSPDCL for a minimum period of three years. For 95 per cent of the posts, preference will be given to the candidates belonging to districts that fall within the jurisdiction of the TSSPDCL. The districts-Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, BhongirYadadri, Suryapet, Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad fall under the jurisdiction of the TSSPDCL.

The registration for the recruitment exam is underway on the website https://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in/ and the last submission of the online application form is June 3. Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards the online application processing fee. This apart, candidates have to pay Rs 120 towards the exam fee. However, the applicants belonging to SC/ST/BC communities, PH and Economically Weaker Sections have been exempted from payment of the examination fee. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from July 11.

