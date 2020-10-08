TSTEA urges govt to offer job on compassionate grounds

TSTEA honorary president T Venkateshwarlu urges CM KCR to appoint the wife of a deceased Commercial Taxes officer on compassionate grounds for a government post

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tax Employees Association (TSTEA) has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to appoint the wife of a deceased Commercial Taxes officer on compassionate grounds for a government post.

In a statement here on Thursday, the association honorary president T Venkateshwarlu said Assistant Commissioner A Naveen Kumar recently passed away due to Covid.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to appoint the wife of the deceased officer in a Group 1 or Group 2 post on compassionate grounds.

