TSWR CoE-Bellampalli, a reliable destination for quality education

As many as 106 students from TSWR CoE-Bellampalli secured admissions in different national premier educational institutes

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Mancherial: True to its name, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli is one of the reliable source to students from rural parts for excelling in national level entrances and for achieving opportunities to pursue higher education in premier educational institutions of the country.

Pancherpula Srinivas, the son of a farm labourer and a student of TSWR-CoE Bellampalli secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Aircraft Engineering (IIAE), New Delhi by shining in Aircraft Management Engineering Common Entrance Test (AMECET)-2023. Malyala Harikrishna, belonging to this centre secured an admission into National Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Sonipat of Haryana in 2021.

Eighteen students of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli qualified for appearing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2023 by faring well in Mains of the test of which results were declared recently. Four students out of the total 20 who appeared for Advanced-2022 got admissions into different Indian Institutes of Technologies (IIT) and (National Institute of Technologies (NIT).

As many as 106 students from this centre secured admissions in different national premier educational institutes such as IIAE, NIFTEM, Delhi University, Indian Institute of Space and Technology (IIST)-Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Punjab, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Gwalior, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET)-Kochi from 2020 and 2022 academic year.

TSWR CoE principal Inala Saidulu attributed the success of the students to individual attention of teachers and imparting foundations of the national level entrances from Class VIII. “A special time table was implemented helping the students shine in the entrances. Special classes were organized as well. Weekend tests were conducted to identify demerits of a student,” he said.

The principal said slow learners were being motivated by experts to achieve their goals. They are encouraged to utilize a library. Alumni of the centre are invited to the institute and to share their tips to shine in an entrance. Teachers visit homes of the students and learn their socio-economic conditions. Accordingly, they extend all support to the pupils, he explained.

Established in 2014, the centre used to offer education for students from Class V to VIII. It was being operated in a rented building. It was shifted to a permanent complex built on a sprawling 8 acre piece of land on the outskirts of Bellampalli in 2016. It has become a much sought after destination to students from weaker sections for providing quality education over a period of time.

• 106 students of TSWR CoE secured admissions in premier institutions Centre has registered 100 percent of pass in Class X since 2017

• Recorded 100 percent of pass in Intermediate from 2020 to 22, 98.41 percent in 2023

• G Sai Kumar, a student from MPC stream achieved State 2nd rank in intermediate

• 225 Students participated in state level games and sports events

• 25 Students participated in national level games and sports competitions

• A student successfully hiked the Rinak Mountains in 2015

• 3 students won district level inspire awards

