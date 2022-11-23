TSWR-CoE Bellampalli to host 3-day long zonal-level science fair

Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani said students belonging to 59 State-run residential schools in Zone-1 would participate in the fair and exhibit 119 science models.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani said students belonging to 59 State-run residential schools in Zone-1 would participate in the fair and exhibit 119 science models.

Mancherial: A three-day long zonal-level science fair will begin on the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli on Thursday.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah will be the chief guest. Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani said students belonging to 59 State-run residential schools in Zone-1 would participate in the fair and exhibit 119 science models. She said all arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the event. The schools were located in erstwhile Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Adilabad districts.

Also Read Six boxers of Adilabad qualify for state-level boxing tournament

Swarupa Rani said a cash prize of Rs.1,000 would be given to winners of first prize, while Rs 750 would be given to the second prize winners, besides certificates of appreciation. She said winners of the fair would be sent to a State-level competition, adding that models relating to mathematics, science and technology, biodiversity, safety and security would be displayed in the fair.