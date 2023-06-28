TSWREIS golfers bag 3 medals at South Zone Golf Championship

Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

TSWREIS golfers who impressed at the South Zone Golf Championship in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers recorded remarkable performances in the prestigious South Zone Golf Championship – The official IGU Zonal feeder tour held at Mysuru on Wednesday.

The golfers won three medals as Thorrur’s Amulya secured gold in category A, Akhila of Yellendu won silver also in category A while Anusha sealed bronze in category B. The three players are being coached by Bhasker.