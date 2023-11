TSWREIS judokas shine in South Zone Khelo India Women’s Judo League

Kerthi of Lingampet clinched gold, while Pavithra, Sai Charanya, Depika and Spandana bagged a silver each. Meanwhile, Anusha and Nakshatra added a bronze each

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Medal winner TSWREIS judokas in the 3rd South Zone Khelo India Womens Judo League.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) judokas shone with seven medals in the 3rd South Zone Khelo India Women’s Judo League held at Thrissur, Kerala on Saturday.

Kerthi of Lingampet clinched gold, while Pavithra, Sai Charanya, Depika and Spandana bagged a silver each. Meanwhile, Anusha and Nakshatra added a bronze each.

Five Judokas have been selected for All India Women’s Judo League to be held at Lucknow starting December 25.

Results: Gold medal: 1. Kerthi (Lingampet); Silver medals: Pavithra (Hasanparthy), Sai Charanya (Mulugu), Depika (Chevella), Spandana (BR Ambedkar COE Khammam); Bronze medals: Anusha (Nidmanoor), Nakshatra.